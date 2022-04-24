Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 25,260 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Puma Biotechnology worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBYI. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.02. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

