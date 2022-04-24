Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,568 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $226,000.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.45 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

