Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 37,837 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37,837 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after buying an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $187.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

