Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.46 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.05.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

