Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 52,347 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,347 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.