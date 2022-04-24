Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $57.98 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

