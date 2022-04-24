Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 72,820 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

