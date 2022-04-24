Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,800 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Radius Health worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of RDUS opened at $7.40 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

