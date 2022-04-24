Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Mizuho cut their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

