Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $4.23 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

