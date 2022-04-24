Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $242.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

