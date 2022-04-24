Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $3,519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $895,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199 in the last 90 days. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $11.62 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

