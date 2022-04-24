Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

EBS stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

