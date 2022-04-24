Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Macy’s worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

M stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

