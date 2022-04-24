Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.