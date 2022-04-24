Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $4.29 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

