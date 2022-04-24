Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

