Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,155. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

