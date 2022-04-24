Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 1,474,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2,376.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 154,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 529.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 551.2% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 85,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.12 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

