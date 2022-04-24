Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.