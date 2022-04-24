Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

