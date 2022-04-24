Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 135,906 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,576 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 268,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 54.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 487,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

