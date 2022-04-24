Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 716,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 77,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 158.69 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,557. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

