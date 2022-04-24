Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

UNIT stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

