Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE AWR opened at $84.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.