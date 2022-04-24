Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 339 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 31.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mercury General by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 14.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 10.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE MCY opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

