Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $167.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.40.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

