Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 908 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Vonage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,827. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VG opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.98, a PEG ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

