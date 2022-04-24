Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGO. MKM Partners upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.