Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.67. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $245.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

