Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $139.14.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

