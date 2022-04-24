Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after buying an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,200 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,274 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,384,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 418,135 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,838 shares of company stock worth $402,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.