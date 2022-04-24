Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in 3D Systems by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $402,804. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.