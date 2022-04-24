Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 206,156 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

