Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $167.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.40.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.