Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $581,000 Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

