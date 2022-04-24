Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,512.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

