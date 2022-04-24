Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

