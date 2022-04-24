Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $66.25 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.