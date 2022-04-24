Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $191,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

