Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 148,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 217,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

