Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Diodes by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

