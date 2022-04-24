Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 326 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King lifted their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

