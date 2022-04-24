Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,970 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

