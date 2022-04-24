Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,410 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

