Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 746 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $371.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.36.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.