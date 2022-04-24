Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $9,280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

