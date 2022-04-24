Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,247,000 after buying an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,550,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.36. American States Water has a 12-month low of $76.11 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.