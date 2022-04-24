Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ExlService by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

EXLS stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.49. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $154.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

