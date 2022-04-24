Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after buying an additional 1,055,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after buying an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

